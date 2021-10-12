But in the age of statistics, what does the underlying data point towards?

Expected goals (xG) is a football metric, which allows you to correctly evaluate team and player performance.

Explanations believe that in a low-scoring game such as football, final match score does not provide a clear picture of performance.

Analysts say more and more sports analytics turn to advanced models like xG, which is a statistical measure of the quality of chances created and conceded.

The goal of xG was to create the most precise method for shot quality evaluation.

This is how the League One table should look according to the xG data:

1. Crewe Alexandra - 24th According to the xG data, Crewe should be sitting 24th in League One with 2 points. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd According to the xG data, Rovers should be sitting 23rd in League One with 5 points. (Goal difference) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Fleetwood Town - 22nd According to the xG data, Fleetwood should be sitting 22nd in League One with 5 points. (Goal difference) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Gillingham - 21st According to the xG data, Gillingham should be sitting 21st in League One with 8 points. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales