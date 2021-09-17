Ahead of the clash, Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson said his side will have respect for the Black Cats this weekend – but insists no one has a divine right to win promotion.

Grayson managed the Black Cats in 2017 but was sacked after just 18 games on Wearside.

The 51-year-old was appointed Fleetwood boss in January, following spells with Blackpool and Bradford, replacing Joey Barton at Highbury.

Fleetwood sit 17th in the League One table ahead of their meeting with Sunderland, but did win 4-2 at Rotherham last time out.

“I don’t focus on the league table, nor do I read it at this point and I’m not interested in what other teams do,” said Grayson when asked about Sunderland.

“Our main focus is how we’re doing; allegedly Sunderland are top of the table but we have to make sure we embrace these games.

“Not many teams enjoy coming to Highbury, they will look at us and see we’re on a decent run of form and have some quality players.

"We do have to respect Sunderland though, they will think they’re far too big for the division and will think they have been here for far too long, no one has a divine right to get out of the division, you have to earn it.”

But what are the odds on Sunderland, Fleetwood and their rivals winning the League One title this season? Here, we take a look:

