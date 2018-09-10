League One winners and losers: A Stadium of Light first, goalkeeping nightmare and brutal managerial assessment

Have your say

Sunderland fell four points adrift of the league leaders on Saturday afternoon - but who were the winners and losers in the latest round of League One fixtures?

There was a Stadium of Light first, a goalkeeping howler and a brutal managerial assessment.

Here's a quick round-up of the biggest stories from the weekend.

Winners

Jon McLaughlin

The Sunderland shot stopper rescued a point for his side, after saving Paddy Madden's second-half penalty against Fleetwood.

However, this wasn't just any old penalty save.

In fact, McLaughlin became the first Sunderland goalkeeper to save a penalty (excluding shootouts) at home since Tony Norman against Chelsea at Roker Park back in 1989.

That means McLaughlin is the first Black Cats keeper to save a normal-time spot kick at the Stadium of Light.

Ivan Toney

The Peterborough striker scored his first goal for the club after signing for the Posh in the summer - and what an important goal it was.

Steve Evans' side remain top of League One but were nearly made to pay for squandering a two-goal lead at Southend.

That was until Toney popped up with three minutes to go, securing a dramatic 3-2 win.

The league leaders certainly aren't short of firepower, as Jason Cummings and Matt Godden already have six league goals apiece this campaign.

Lee Boywer

It was a good week for the former Newcastle and England midfielder, who was appointed Charlton’s permanent manager last Thursday.

Bowyer took over as caretaker boss at the Valley back in March, before losing out to Shrewsbury Town in the play-offs.

But the 41-year-old marked his first game as the Addicks’ official manager with a victory, following an entertaining 3-2 win over Wycombe.

Sido Coelho Jombati’s own goal opened the scoring before Lyle Taylor and Naby Sarr also got on the scoresheet, sending Charlton up to eighth.

Losers

Richard O'Donnell

New Bradford manager David Hopkin looked set to make the perfect start, after watching his team secure a 2-0 lead away at Blackpool.

But with six minutes remaining, the match at Bloomfield Road took a dramatic turn.

First O'Donnell, the Bradford keeper who had played well up until that points, fouled Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet in the box and Jay Spearing converted the subsequent penalty.

Three minutes later, the visitors won another spot kick and equalised when O'Donnell saved Spearing’s first effort, before the midfielder converted the rebound.

And the goalkeeper’s misfortune didn’t end there, after O’Donnell spilled a routine cross in stoppage-time, allowing Blackpool’s Curtis Tilt to grab the winner.

Steve Lovell

After winning their opening two league games, Gillingham have now gone five games without a victory.

Following a 1-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, Gills supporters weren’t afraid to let their feelings known, and the same could be said for manager Steve Lovell

“They (the fans) said it wasn’t very good, that we didn’t have the midfield, 'it was hopeless’ and I said, ‘yes, you are right’,” said Lovell.

"I said, ‘you are frustrated, you are a supporter, Imagine how I feel? I am the manager’.

“I agreed with them and agreed with everyone who booed, because we deserved it.”

Stuart McCall

The Scunthorpe manager was tantalisingly close to his first league win since taking over at Glanford Park last month.

But, for the third match running, the Iron allowed a lead to slip through their fingers, this time from 3-1 up against Rochdale.

Lee Novak and Ryan Colclough put the hosts 2-0 inside 18 minutes, before Charlie Goode restored the Iron’s two-goal lead following Oliver Rathbone’s finish for the Dale.

Rathbone then added a second before Matty Gillam netted the equaliser seven minutes from time.

