League One transfers: Sunderland target wanted by Aston Villa | Bradford eye defender | Updates on Portsmouth, Coventry

There's plenty of deals being done in League One as Sunderland's rivals prepare for the new campaign.

The Black Cats are yet to seal their first new signing of the summer, and reports today suggest that competition has intensified for one of their targets.

LIVE: Get the latest Sunderland news via our live blog

Elsewhere, Coventry City are lining up defensive reinforcements while plenty of other clubs in the third tier have completed key deals.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Sunderland target John McGinn is now attracting interest from Aston Villa, according to reports. The Hibernian midfielder has been linked with the Black Cats throughout the summer and has a host of other admirers, with Villa now said to be keen. The 23-year-old has been valued at £5m by his current employers (Daily Record)

Non-league star Morgan Williams is drawing interest from Coventry City after a string of stand-out performances at Mickleover Sports last season. The 18-year-old has also spent time on trial at Sheffield United (Mail)

Scunthorpe defender Murray Wallace continues to be linked with a move away from the club with a host of Championship sides interested (Grimsby Live)

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that defender Sonny Bradley will be leaving the club - a host of League One sides are said to be keen (Cornwall Live)

Full-back Greg Leigh is on the radar of former club Bradford City - but a deal is yet to be confirmed (Yorkshire Post)

DONE DEALS

Everton striker Calum Dyson has become Plymouth's fifth signing of the summer, following Freddie Ladapo of Southend through the entrance door.

Portsmouth have also clinched a double-signing, with defender Lee Brown and forward Ronan Curtis having signed on the dotted line at Fratton Park.

Newly-promoted Luton have tied down defender Alan Sheehan to a new deal.

Defender Kieran Kennedy and striker Fejiri Okenabirhie have both joined Shrewsbury Town.