League One transfers: Sunderland target to leave current club | Coventry close in on striker | Oxford, Peterborough in news

League One sides continue to be busy in the transfer market - with plenty of deals already done.

And Sunderland's rivals next season continue to look to strengthen with plenty of transfer rumours swirling around the third tier today as a reported Sunderland target confirms he is set to move this summer.

Here's the best of the news hitting the headlines:

Scunthorpe United winger Hakeeb Adelakun, who was linked with Sunderland earlier this summer, has confirmed that he is set to leave Glanford Park this summer after rejecting a new contract. As well as the Black Cats, Nottingham Forest and Hull are also said to be interested in the youngster (Sky Sports)

Elsewhere, no fewer than four Championship sides have shown an interest in Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair. The former Manchester United man has attracted plenty of interest already this summer, and reports today suggest that Derby, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Stoke are keen on a move for the Northern Irish international (Derby Telegraph / Yorkshire Evening Post)

After a successful loan spell last season, Coventry City remain in talks with Jonson Clarke-Harris over a permanent switch to the Ricoh Arena and remain confident of securing his signature (Coventry Telegraph)

New Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey is closing in on his first signing with centre-half Kieran Kennedy rumoured to be re-uniting with the former Macclesfield boss at the New Meadow (Shropshire Star)

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has admitted he may have to be creative in the transfer market, although he does have money to spend (Witney Gazette)

Striker Jack Marriott looks set to leave Peterborough, with Bristol City the new favourites to land his signature (Peterborough Telegraph)

DONE DEALS

Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has made the move north of the border and has joined Motherwell on a two-year deal.

Defender George Francomb has swapped AFC Wimbledon for League Two Crawley.

Peterborough midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes has joined Wigan for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year deal.

Also leaving the Posh is Chris Forrester who has been snapped up by Aberdeen.

Damien McCrory has signed a new one-year contract at recently-relegated Burton Albion.