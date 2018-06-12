League One transfers: Sunderland miss out on stopper? | Luton and Oxford battle for midfielder | Updates on Charlton, Peterborough

Sunderland's League One rivals are continuing to strengthen ahead of the new season - and here's the latest transfer news from League One.

Reports today suggest that Sunderland may have missed out on a goalkeeping target, while a host of League One clubs are set to battle it out for an in-demand midfielder.

Here's the news hitting the headlines in the third tier:

Cammy Bell, who was linked with a move to Sunderland earlier this summer, has joined Partick Thistle. The 31-year-old stopper was linked with the Black Cats earlier this summer as the side look to address one of their problem positions, but the former Rangers stopper has now joined the Jags (Scottish Sun)

Luton, Oxford, Doncaster and Scunthorpe are all interested in Wycombe midfielder Luke O'Nien, who is entering the final year of his deal at Wycombe Wanderers (Yorkshire Post)

Charlton Athletic are bracing themselves for bids for Ezri Konsa and Josh Magennis - with Konsa in particular expected to attract plenty of interest with Everton and Brighton rumoured to be keen (London News Online)

Striker Amadou Bakayoko could leave Walsall this summer - despite only recently triggering a one-year extension in his contract. A number of clubs, in England and abroad, are interested in the pacy forward (Express & Star)

Peterborough have rejected a bid from Dundee for centre back Jack Baldwin (Peterborough Telegraph)

Midfielder Jon Nolan continues to be linked with a move away from Shrewsbury Town - although no concrete bids have been made yet (Shropshire Star)

