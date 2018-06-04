League One transfers: Sunderland eye ex-Newcastle hotshot | Everton want Charlton youngster | Portsmouth linked with Spurs man

With new Sunderland boss Jack Ross now settled into his post, the Black Cats are ready to pounce in the transfer market.

With defender John O'Shea looking set to leave the Stadium of Light, fans are keen to see who the Scot will be bringing in ahead of the 2018/19 season.

And there's certainly plenty of speculation, with Sunderland today linked with a star-performer in League One.

Here's the transfer news hitting the headlines in the third tier today:

Sunderland have been linked with a move for former Newcastle attacker Marcus Maddison. The 24-year-old has shone at Peterborough in recent years and netted 12 goals last season as his side missed out on the play-offs. And with the Posh failing to achieve promotion he looks set for a move, with Sunderland reportedly keen on securing his services (Daily Mail)

The Black Cats are also reportedly keen on versatile Burton defender Tom Naylor - as revealed here this morning (Sunderland Echo)

Premier League side Everton are keen on Charlton youngster Ezri Konsa. The 20-year-old centre back is expected to attract plenty of interest this summer and the England U20 international is also drawing admiring glances from Brighton (Mirror)

Ehrun Oztumer - dubbed 'the Turkish Messi' at current club Walsall - looks set for a move to Championship outfit Bolton (Bolton News)

Portsmouth have been linked with a move for 21-year-old full-back Anton Walkes, who is set to leave Premier League side Tottenham (Football London)

Southend United could be set to raid League One rivals Plymouth Argyle for in-demand defender Sonny Bradley (Basildon, Canvey and Southend Echo)

Recently-relegated Burton Albion and newly-promoted Luton Town are set to battle it out for Yeovil attacker Otis Khan (Bristol Live)