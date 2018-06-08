League One transfers: Sunderland chase 16-goal striker | Rangers man attracting interest | Coventry, Portsmouth in news

Sunderland and their League One rivals are busy preparing for the new campaign, with plenty of deals looking to get done.

And there is still plenty of speculation around new arrivals at the Stadium of Light, and today the Black Cats were linked with a prolific League One goalscorer.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland target in-demand Scottish defender

Elsewhere, Portsmouth and Plymouth secured key signings while a number of other clubs were linked with moves.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Sunderland are reportedly interested in AFC Wimbledon striker Lyle Taylor. The 28-year-old netted 16 times last season in League One, and will be available on a free transfer this summer after his deal at Kingsmeadow expired. Having previously turned out for Partick and Falkirk in Scotland, the frontman could well be known to Jack Ross. Wigan Athletic are also said to be keen on the striker (Mail)

Dean Keates has revealed that he pulled the plus on a new Walsall signing after the individual kept 'moving the goalposts' (Express & Star)

LIVE: Follow the latest Sunderland AFC news via our live blog!

Blackpool are interested in taking Rangers striker Joe Dodoo on loan with the 22-year-old finding first team football hard to come by at Ibrox (STV)

Former Rotherham record-signing Jonson Clarke-Harris remains in talks with Coventry over a permanent move after his contract in South Yorkshire expired (Yorkshire Post)

Peterborough's Director of Football, Barry Fry, has confirmed that in-demand striker Jack Marriott would favour a move to Nottingham Forest - despite interest from Leeds and Bristol City (Nottingham Post)

READ: Sunderland released list highlights importance of Ross' rebuild

Right-back Joe Riley, who was released by Shrewsbury Town earlier this season, is interesting Plymouth (Cornwall Live)

DONE DEALS

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Burton's Tom Naylor, who was previously linked with Sunderland.

Following his release from Rochdale, Niall Canavan has penned a contract with Plymouth Argyle.