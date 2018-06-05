League One transfers: French club lose interest in Sunderland man | Portsmouth sign stopper | Oxford, Peterborough in news

There's plenty of transfer rumours swirling around League One as Sunderland and their rivals prepare for the new campaign.

In the headlines today are reports of a French club losing interest in an out-of-favour Sunderland defender while a number of third tier clubs fight to keep hold of their prize assets.

Here's the best of the news in League One today:

Reports from France suggest that Dijon have lost interest in Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji. The centre back spent last season on loan at the French side and is keen to leave on a permanent deal following relegation last season. But any move away from Wearside looks to have hit a stumbling block with Djilobodji's wages deemed excessive for Dijon, with their Olivier Delcourt quoted as saying: “He has an English salary, so is inaccessible for us.” (L'Equipe)

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that his side have accepted a seven-figure bid for one of the players. While he wouldn't confirm the identity of the player, he tweeted to confirm that the bid was lodged by a team playing at a level above League One (Peterborough Times)

The player in question could be Jack Marriott, who has been linked with Bristol City, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City (Bristol Live)

Recently-promoted Blackburn Rovers are hoping to raid Oxford United for former Manchester United midfielder Joe Rothwell, who is expected to turn down a new deal at the Kassam Stadium (Lancashire Telegraph)

DONE DEALS

Walsall have clinched the signing of former Burnley winger Josh Ginnelly. The 21-year-old, who spent part of the 2016/17 season on loan with the Saddlers, has signed a one-year deal.

Peterborough have snapped up Stevenage striker Matt Godden for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has left the club and joined League One rivals Portsmouth.

Winger Byron Moore has left Bristol Rovers and joined League Two side Bury on a free transfer.