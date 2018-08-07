League One transfer rumours: Sunderland 'want' Rangers man | Leeds and Aston Villa want £2.5m star | Latest from Coventry, Portsmouth

Have your say

With just two days of the transfer window remaining, Sunderland and their League One rivals are still pursuing deals.

And reports today suggest that the Black Cats are keen on a deal for a Rangers man who has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside this summer.

Sunderland are thought to want this Rangers man

READ: What to expect from Sunderland in the final days of the transfer window

Elsewhere, there are updates from a host of clubs around the third tier as transfer activity hots up.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Sunderland have once again been linked with a loan move for Greg Docherty. Manager Jack Ross played down interest in the Rangers midfielder earlier this summer but fresh reports, linked to Shrewsbury's supposed interest in the 21-year-old, suggest that the Black Cats are keen (Shropshire Star)

LIVE: All the transfer latest from the Stadium of Light in our blog

A number of Championship clubs - including Leeds, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough - are keen on a deal for Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison, who is believed to have a £2.5m release clause in his contract (Various)

Coventry City are close to signing Amadou Bakayoko from Walsall - and remain interested in a deal for Portsmouth's Conor Chaplin (The News, Portsmouth)

Northampton Town striker Kevin Van Veen is interesting several clubs in League One and overseas, with a move away from the Cobblers looking likely (HITC Sport)

MORE: George Honeyman addresses the speculation surrounding his future

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has revealed that Rangers were interested in midfielder Herbie Kane, but Liverpool opted to send the midfielder to South Yorkshire rather than Ibrox (Doncaster Free Press)

QPR, Ipswich and Peterborough are all thought to have seen bids accepted for Accrington Stanley striker Kayden Jackson, with the Tractor Boys reportedly favourites (East Anglian Daily Times)

Portsmouth are reportedly set to seal the signing of QPR winger David Wheeler (Teamtalk)

Millwall remain keen on a deal for Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw, but the Tykes are in no hurry to sell their prize asset (Sheffield Star)