The 20-year-old joins on a 4-year-deal after leaving the Whites in pursuit of first team experience, despite only making his first team debut earlier this year.

Huggins was very highly rated at his former club and is particularly versatile - playing on both flanks as well as in midfield.

Following his arrival, Johnson said: “Niall is an interesting player and tactically he’s very versatile – he is also very good physically in terms of his speed and acceleration and he’s a good dribbler, whether that’s playing left back or right back.

“He’s a bright kid and he’s had a very good education at Leeds, but now it’s the right time for him to step into that first-team environment.

“Niall is another one that we have added to our stable of quality young players, so we are very happy to have him and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Wrexham chasing Cheltenham Town captain Wrexham are lining up an ambitious move for Cheltenham Town’s captain Ben Tozer. The National League club are keen to underline their spending power following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s arrival. (Gloucestershire Live) Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2. Bradford City favourites to sign Doncaster Rovers striker Bradford City are reportedly favourites to sign Doncaster Rovers forward Omar Bogle. The 28-year-old has been given permission to leave the club after only joining in January. (Football League World) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Bolton boss says he was “never interested” in signing winger Ian Evatt has claimed Bolton Wanderers were never interested in signing James McClean despite their reported interest. The winger joined former club Wigan Athletic following his departure from Stoke City. (The 72) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales

4. Fleetwood Town join race to sign Wolves star Fleetwood Town have apparently joined Accrington Stanley and Hibernian in the race to sign Wolves forward Austin Samuels. The trio are among a number of clubs keen on the pacey striker. (Football Insider) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales