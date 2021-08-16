Sunderland have been on the search for a striker since Charlie Wyke left the club earlier this summer and have now signed Everton’s Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old has made two appearances for the Merseyside club, making his Premier League debut in April.

The forward also made 22 appearances for Burton Albion in the 2019/20 season, scoring three goals primarily from the wing.

Broadhead also enjoyed a successful 2020/21 campaign for Everton’s U23 side, scoring 11 goals and assisting three.

With Ross Stewart bagging two in two in the league so far, it is likely that he will remain first choice with Broadhead a back-up to the Scotsman.

We have gathered the best the lunchtime League One rumours below...

1. Charlton Athletic expected to utilise the loan market Charlton Athletic are on the hunt for new players over the next couple of weeks and, with only one loan slot filled so far, are expected to utilise the loan market. Norwich City's Akin Famewo is currently the only loanee at the club. (The 72)

2. Premier League side snap up defender following Oxford United release Nico Jones has completed a move to Brentford following his departure from Oxford United. Karl Robinson's side opted against renewing the defender's contract earlier this summer. (The 72)

3. Former Charlton loanee on Blackburn Rovers' radar Blackburn Rovers have previously held an interest in Manchester United's Dylan Levitt, according to reports. The midfielder spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic. (The 72)

4. Wigan Athletic keen to bring back former Black Cats winger Wigan are interested in a reunion with James McClean after he was told he could leave by Stoke City. Bolton Wanderers are also keen on a move for the winger. (The Sun)