The deal for the versatile defender is thought to be a permanent one, with the 20-year-old coming in to bolster the Black Cats’ defensive ranks.

Huggins is another player with little senior experience, however he made his Premier League debut in February and had a superb campaign as part of the Whites’ side who won promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2.

Marcelo Bielsa made the full-back available for a move away this summer - much to many fans’ disappointment - and Sunderland look set to beat Championship sides Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers to his signature.

1. Premier League clubs showing interest in Sheffield Wednesday star Crystal Palace, Burnley and Watford have reportedly all been monitoring Barry Bannan this summer. So far it has been expected that the midfielder will remain with the Owls. (Football League World)

2. Rotherham United & Fleetwood Town suffer blow in pursuit of attacker Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Cardiff City's Mark Harris, as the Bluebirds are now looking to keep hold of him. The 22-year-old has made three appearances for Mick McCarthy's side this season. (Wales Online)

3. Gillingham striker turns down League Two switch Gillingham's John Akinde has turned down a move to Bristol Rovers. The striker would apparently prefer to stay in the south east and has been linked to Southend United. (KentOnline)

4. Bolton Wanderers to extend former Arsenal youth man's loan deal Bolton Wanderers are in talks with Hamburg to potentially extend Xavier Amaechi's loan deal with the club. The winger has just returned from injury having limped off in a pre-season friendly. (Manchester Evening News)