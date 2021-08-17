Taking on Burton Albion may leave a sour taste in many Sunderland mouths after the Brewers were the ones to relegate them from the Championship in 2018 - with former Black Cats striker Darren Bent playing a part in their drop down to the third tier.

However, with Sunderland’s new-look youthful side, fans will be feeling a lot more positive about their trip to Staffordshire.

New signings Frederik Alves and Nathan Broadhead will be eligible to play tonight, with the latter preparing to face his former club after spending the 2019-20 season on loan with Nigel Clough’s side.

Burton Albion have also won both of their league fixtures so far, but can Sunderland grind out yet another 2-1 win? Or perhaps get their first clean sheet?

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Bolton Wanderers duo offered contract extensions following loan moves Ian Evatt has admitted Bolton Wanderers pair Dennis Politic and Ronan Darcy have both been offered contract extensions on their deals that end next summer. Politic has joined Port Vale on a season-long loan while Darcy is set to move to Norway on a short-term basis. (The Bolton News) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. Former goalkeeper back training with Charlton Athletic Ex-Charlton Athletic keeper Stephen Henderson is back training with the club after being released by Crystal Palace. The 33-year-old played for the Addicks between 2014 and 2016. (The 72) Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

3. Lincoln City will have to sell up to buy Scottish left-back Lincoln City have had multiple bids rejected for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson and will most likely have to sell to be able to afford the defender. Sunderland had also expressed interest in Robson in recent weeks. (The 72) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

4. Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster on Wigan Athletic’s radar Wigan Athletic are looking to sign midfielder Luke Hall on a free transfer following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday. The former England youth international had a trial with Brentford earlier this summer. (The 72) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo