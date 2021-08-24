The defender joined Sunderland over the weekend and will be keen to get stuck in, however could be lacking match sharpness due to his lack of appearances for Leeds United in pre-season.

On Huggins’ involvement tonight, Johnson said: "It's an option [to put him in the squad for Blackpool] but he hasn't had a competitive game yet and so that has to be a consideration for us.”

"He's done a lot of fitness work, he was one of five or six Leeds players who had been told their future may lie elsewhere and therefore they trained as a separate group.

"So I'll have to assess him.”

We have gathered the best of today’s League One transfer rumours below...

1. Doncaster Rovers striker rejects move away Omar Bogle has reportedly rejected the chance of a move away from Doncaster Rovers this summer. Bradford City were said to be targeting the striker. (The 72) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Cheltenham boss describes bid for captain as ‘derisory’ Cheltenham boss Michael Duff described Wrexham’s five-figure bid for Ben Tozer as ‘derisory’ and said “it’s not even a conversation at the minute”. The 31-year-old has been their player of the season for the past two campaigns. (Football League World) Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3. Former Bolton Wanderers defender linked with non-league move Darlington are reportedly interested in signing former Bolton Wanderers defender David Wheater. The 34-year-old spent eight years with Bolton before moving to Oldham Athletic. (Manchester Evening News) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Stoke City eyeing former Wigan Athletic trialist Stoke City are eyeing up a move for Demeaco Duhaney following his release from Huddersfield Town. The defender spent time on trial with Wigan Athletic last month. (The 72) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales