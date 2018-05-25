League One transfer rumours: Sunderland eye winger | Rangers want Portsmouth star | Aston Villa, Palace linked with £6.5m Peterborough ace

Have your say

The League One rumour mill is in full swing as Sunderland's rivals for next season try to get some early business done.

Here's a round-up of some of the big stories making the headlines, including a Black Cats link:

Sunderland have been heavily linked with a move for Scunthorpe winger Hakeeb Adelakun this summer, according to HITC Sport.

Hull City and Nottingham Forest are also interested in the 21-year-old, who is out of contract this summer.

Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott is wanted by both Crystal Palace and Championship play-off finalists Aston Villa according to The Sun.

The 33-goal striker, who is reportedly being priced at £6.5m is reportedly attracting interest from Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.

Portsmouth are one of the biggest clubs in League One and they could strengthen their squad ahead of a promotion push by signing Bristol Rovers legend Lee Brown.

The defender is on the verge of signing for Pompey after seven years with Rovers.

Pompey could lose top scorer Brett Pitman, however, with The Scotsman reporting that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is targeting the 25-goal man.