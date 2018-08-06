League One transfer rumours: Sunderland defender exit link | Coventry want Walsall striker | Updates on Portsmouth, Bradford

With only three days remaining until the transfer window closes, Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to try and get deals done.

And reports today suggest that a want-away Sunderland defender could be set for an exit from the club - with a switch to Turkey on the cards.

Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of other teams from around League One as transfer activity hots up.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has been linked with a switch to Besiktas. Reports from Turkey suggest that the Super Lig side could turn their attention to Djilobodji should they fail in their quest to land their first choice target - Nicolas Mirin of PSV Eindhoven (Takvim)

Kenny Jackett is hoping to bring in 'one or two' new faces at Portsmouth before the transfer window closes (The News, Portsmouth)

Shrewsbury and Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Tranmere Rovers midfielder Ollie Norburn, who is also thought to be on the radar of League Two side MK Dons (HITC Sport)

Amadou Bakayoko of Walsall looks set to leave the Saddlers, with Bristol Rovers and Coventry City vying for his signature (Bristol Post)

Coventry, meanwhile, haven't given up hope on a deal for Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin (The News, Portsmouth)

Michael Collins has admitted that he expects a quiet end to the window for Bradford City, who have completed most of their transfer dealings (Telegraph & Argus)

Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt continues to be linked with a move away after being left out of the Seasiders' opening day squad. Boss Gary Bowyer claimed that he was 'mentally drained' after the speculation, which has seen him heavily linked to Ipswich (Blackpool Gazette)

'Complications' mean that Doncaster Rovers are yet to clinch the signing of former Leeds United midfielder Romario Vieira (Doncaster Free Press)

Shrewsbury Town duo Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan look set to complete a £2m double-move to Ipswich Town, with the pair at Portman Road for medicals (East Anglian Daily Times)