League One transfer round-up: Sunderland keen on Swiss striker | Bradford eye the 'Turkish Messi' | Barnsley eyeing Plymouth defender

Sunderland's League One rivals are busy preparing for the new campaign, with plenty of transfers already completed.

Jack Ross is yet to seal his first signing as Sunderland - although our sister title, the Scotsman, exclusively revealed his interest in a top flight striker.

Here's the League One transfer news hitting the headlines today:

Sunderland have been thwarted in their attempts to sign striker Florian Kamberi. The Swiss attacker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibernian, had caught the eye of Ross after a successful loan spell north of the border. The Black Cats had hoped to seal a deal ahead of Hibernian, who have until 14 June to make his loan move permanent. But with parent club Grasshoppers demanding a fee close to €2 million, Sunderland have turned their attentions elsewhere (The Scotsman)

Meanwhile, Black Cats midfielder Didier Ndong could be handed another shot at the Premier League with Cardiff City. Reports claim that the Bluebirds are keen on the 23-year-old, who is also attracting attention from France (Watford Observer)

Charlton Athletic have seen young prospect Regan Charles-Cook leave the club. The midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at the Valley, has turned down a new contract with the Addicks to sign for League One rivals Gillingham (Kent Online)

Recently-relegated Barnsley are eyeing up a move for Plymouth defender Sonny Bradley. Hailing from Hull, Bradley is keen to return to nearer his hometown and will not be short of admirers after an impressive 2017/18 season (Yorkshire Post)

Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan is interesting three League One clubs - Coventry, Shrewsbury and Luton (The Daily Record)

Defender Omar Beckles has been linked with a move away from Shrewsbury, but the play-off finalists claim they have received no approaches (Shropshire Star)

Waslall midfielder Ehrun Oztumer - nicknamed the 'Turkish Messi' is drawing plenty of admirers, with Bradford City the latest side to express their interest (Yorkshire Post)