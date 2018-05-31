League One transfer round-up: Sunderland eye Boro star | Oldham sign ex-Everton bad boy | Joey Barton snubbed

There's been plenty of ins and outs in League One as Sunderland's rivals prepare for the new season.

With new manager Jack Ross set to be unveiled to the press today, the Black Cats may soon start bringing in some new faces of their own.

And today they have been linked with a move for a popular former midfielder who has fallen out of favour at his current club.

Here's the League One transfer news hitting the back pages today:

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter. The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Riverside Stadium and is keen on a move back to Wearside. He would command only a nominal fee, although reports suggest Boro may have to cover part of his wages. Leadbitter is also attracting interest from several Championship clubs (TeamTalk)

A host of club's are chasing Charlton Athletic striker Karlan Ahearne-Grant after an impressive loan spell at Crawley last season, but the Addicks have no intention of letting the 20-year-old leave (News Shopper London)

New Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton was said to be keen on signing Bradford City stopper Colin Doyle, but those reports have now been rubbished (Yorkshire Post)

Peterborough have completed the signing of Lincoln midfielder Alex Woodyard - beating off interest from a host of League One clubs (Peterborough Telegraph)

Striker Jose Baxter has rejoined Oldham Athletic. The 26-year-old previously represented Sheffield United but was banned in May 2015 after testing positive for ecstasy. He has spent the last twelve months at boyhood club Everton before teaming up with Richie Wellens' side (OAFC Offical Website)

Coventry City look set to secure their second summer signing as former Crystal Palace forward Reise Allasani looks set to sign from Dulwich Hamlet (Coventry Telegraph)

Former Rangers frontman Kal Naismith has left Portsmouth and joined Championship side Wigan (The News, Portsmouth)

Leicester City are reportedly keen on Coventry youngster Tom Bayliss (talkSPORT)