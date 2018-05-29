League One transfer round-up: Ex-Sunderland forward on the move | Plymouth fighting to keep £300k winger | Premier League clubs targeting Portsmouth youngster

Have your say

The transfer window has swung open and Sunderland's League One rivals are already dipping into the market.

With new manager Jack Ross appointed, the Black Cats will be keen to start making some moves themselves as they aim for an immediate return to the Championship.

Here's the latest transfer news from League One clubs:

Former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini could be on the move, with West Ham and Napoli chasing the signature of the Italian after his season-long loan at AC Milan (Calciomercato)

Plymouth Argyle are fighting to keep hold of Portuguese winger Ruben Lameiras with Championship clubs Reading and Sheffield United chasing the £300k rated man (Sun)

Premier League side Watford are keen on Portsmouth youngster Matt Clarke - although the South Coast side have told the Hornets it will take as 'astronomical offer' to prise the 21-year-old away from Fratton Park (football.london)

Hibernian are on the verge of signing midfielder Stevie Mallan from Barnsley, with the Scot having previously played for new Sunderland boss Jack Ross at St Mirren (Scottish Sun)

Blackpool have completed the signing of winger Harry Pricthard from Maidenhead United (The Non-League Paper)

Long-serving midfielder James Coppinger has signed a new deal with Doncaster Rovers - taking him into his 15th season at the club (Doncaster Free Press)

Bradford City have signed promising young Manchester United defender Joe Riley on a two-year deal.