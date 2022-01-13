The Portsmouth News state Hayden Carter has moved to the head of Pompey’s list of defensive targets.

Head coach Danny Cowley is keen to bring the promising Rovers defender in on loan in the January window.

Portsmouth are currently 13 points behind Sunderland in the League One table with the Black Cats occupying second position whilst Pompey sit eighth.

Hayden Carter.

Reports claim, however, that Blues are waiting to see if Tony Mowbray is prepared to let the 22-year-old leave Ewood Park this month.

Rovers are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and are currently third ahead of their Saturday clash with Cardiff City.

Cowley is said to be desperate to add a powerful right-sided central defender to his options as he reshapes his squad heading into the second half of the season.

Carter has made 10 Blackburn appearances this season but currently has four players currently ahead of him at Ewood Park.

