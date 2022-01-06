Here is all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond.

Roberts set to leave Troyes

As picked up by Roker Report, Sunderland target Patrick Roberts is one of the players set to leave French-side Troyes this window.

The report from L’Est eclair, suggests that Roberts, alongside Phillipe Sandler and Levi Lumeka will all depart the Ligue 1 side.

Roberts has been on-loan in France from Manchester City but may be recalled with a view to sending him out to Sunderland who have been heavily-linked with a move for the former Celtic and Middlesbrough man.

The 24-year-old has made just one appearance in the league for his club this season which came in a 13 minute cameo against Lyon in September.

Cherries sign Hill

Sunderland target Patrick Roberts in action for Middlesbrough (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Bournemouth have confirmed the capture of Fleetwood Town’s James Hill, beating the interests of Premier League sides for the defender.

Hill had been the centre of great interest from clubs across the higher divisions of English football as well as attracting attention from Scotland and Spain.

It is the Cherries who have snapped-up the 19-year-old however, paying Fleetwood a reported £1m fee to secure the centre-back.

Following this deal, Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley reassured supporters that they will see new players coming to Highbury this month, telling the Blackpool Gazette:

“There will definitely be new faces coming in. There is going to be quality coming in.

“We are going to have a strong end to this season – that is my expectation anyway.

“We’re working really hard and hopefully by the weekend we could have some new faces. That is very much the plan.”

Portsmouth ‘eye’ Swans striker

Danny Cowley is reportedly interested in bringing striker Liam Cullen to Fratton Park this window.

Cullen currently plays for Swansea City and could be available on a loan deal, however, there have been a few recent complications to the deal.

Firstly, Morgan Whittaker’s loan move to Lincoln City, which was confirmed on New Year’s Day, has reduced Swansea’s attacking options.

Furthermore, it appears Middlesbrough lead the way in the chase for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, meaning the Swans may see Cullen as a useful option until they can source an alternative.

