Games between Portsmouth and Sunderland have become more regular than fans of each club would like.

Both sides, in the not too distant past, have Premier League experience and Pompey boss Danny Cowley has been discussing the great history shared between the two sides that are both aiming to get themselves back into the Championship:

“This year, there is a lot of big clubs isn’t there?

"I think eight ex-Premier League clubs, I think someone said 14/15 FA Cups between us.

“I think between the managers something like 50 promotions, so it is a top league with some big clubs and some top players in it. It is incredibly competitive.”

A fourth-straight win in all competitions for Sunderland on Saturday would keep them top of the table.

Ahead of the weekend’s big-game, we look at all the latest talk from around League One:

