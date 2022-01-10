The League One club took on Liverpool in the FA Cup at Anfield over the weekend and took a surprising lead before eventually losing 4-1.

The statement read: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disgusted and appalled to see and hear the reports on social media about the vile and offensive chanting and behaviour of a very small minority of our 'supporters' yesterday.

“These people do not represent our Club in any way shape or form and we are liaising with West Mercia Police to try and identify those responsible who will in turn liaise with Merseyside Police.

“If any supporters have any information that might assist us in identifying those responsible, they can contact the Club confidentially and we will use the information as part of our investigations with the Police authorities.”

Dan Jebbison latest

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink confirmed his side have accepted a bid for Dan Jebbison’s main striker rival.

The 18-year-old attended Sunderland’s pre-season win over Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the summer and looked set to sign on loan at Wearside.

However, the deal went quiet and Sunderland signed Nathan Broadhead from Everton, whilst Jebbison headed to Burton Albion on loan from Sheffield United.

The player had netted eight goals in 19 games for the Brewers during his time at the Pirelli Stadium.

Broadhead was in fine form for Sunderland before suffering a hamstring injury which will keep him out for three months minimum.

Reports state recently, though, that Black Cats are still trying to do a deal to bring Jebbison to the Stadium of Light.

That now looks highly unlikely with Jebbison set for a more prominent role with Burton Albion.

Jebbison and former Barnsley forward Kane Hemmings have largely been interchanged by Hasselbaink this season.

But Hemmings was omitted from the Burton squad that travelled to Cheltenham ahead of a potential move

Ex-Chelsea striker Hasselbaink later admitted that his club had accepted a bid from another club for his services.

