League One - The winners and losers from the last seven days

Two sides kept their 100 per cent records. Joey Barton bemoaned some 'key' refereeing decisions. And Sunderland's new director joined in with a singalong.

The new League One season is three weeks old, but the division's table is already starting to take shape.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the latest round of fixtures.

Winners

Jamal Lowe

Portsmouth maintained their 100 per cent start to the season, after Lowe's double helped them to a 4-1 victory over Oxford at Fratton Park.

Pompey took the lead through Gareth Evans in the 48th minute before Lowe's cross was turned into his own net by Oxford defender Rob Dickie.

Lowe then netted his second and third goals of the season, his second coming after a stunning, curling shot from 25 yards out.

An own goal from Jack Whatmough gave Oxford a consolation goal in between Lowe's double, as Karl Robinson's side remained bottom of the table.

Portsmouth are one of two sides who have won all three league games so far, along with Peterborough who beat Luton 3-1.

Barnsley

The Tykes may have lost their 100 per cent record following a goalless draw with Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

But Barnsley attracted some positive headlines last week when the club wrote an open letter to a lifelong fans who openly talked about his depression on social media.

Chris Ryder posted the letter on Twitter which he received from the club's chief executive Gauthier Ganaye.

The letter said his "office door is always open" and the club would be "returning the favour" for his loyalty.

This season the English Football League are working in partnership with mental health charity Mind, which described the letter as "a touch of class".

Juan Sartori

The Uruguayan businessman familiarised himself with his new club by joining fans in the South Stand midway through the second half of the 3-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

Sartori has quickly become a popular figure with Black Cats' supporters after joining fans for a kick about with chairman Stewart Donald before the Charlton game.

Wearing the club's black away strip, Sartori was videoed chatting with fans on Sunday afternoon, before even joining in with a ‘If you hate Newcastle clap your hands’ chant.

Sartori currently has a 20 per cent stake in the club, but, with more performances like the one on Sunday, that figure could rise.

Losers

Joey Barton

It seemed pretty inevitable that Barton would complain about something when he was appointed Fleetwood manager back in April.

This wasn't exactly an outburst, but the former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder was keen to have his say regarding referee Dean Whitestone's performance at the weekend.

Barton was denied his first home win of the season, after Rochdale scored a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at Highbury.

"They are big decisions," Barton responded after the game.

"I don't want to moan about referees, I understand they have a really difficult job to do but you have to get the big decisions right.

"We think there is a bit of a foul in the build up on Conor McAleny, he does not give it, you cannot miss the keeper coming out and handling the ball I think everyone in the stadium was aware of that."

John Marquis

Doncaster's perfect start to the season came to a frustrating end at Burton on Saturday.

After winning their opening two league games, Donny saw more of the ball and registered more efforts on target at the Pirelli Stadium, only to lose 1-0 to Liam Boyce's second-half strike.

Doncaster's best chance fell to Marquis, who has already scored twice in the league this campaign.

But, the forward side-footed the ball wide from just a couple of yards out, following some good work from Herbie Kane.

The result gave Burton their first points of the campaign.

Jamie Ness

The Plymouth midfielder received the only red card in League One over the weekend, as the Pilgrims lost 1-0 away at Coventry.

The hosts took the lead though Amadou Bakayoko's 42nd-minute penalty, before Ness collected a second yellow midway through the second half for handball.

Plymouth are one of six League One sides who are still yet to register a win in the division, along with Blackpool, Shrewsbury, Luton, Wycombe and Oxford.

Coventry are up to 12th after taking four points out of nine.