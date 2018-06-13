League One rumours: Sunderland want two players | Joey Barton issues update | News on Bradford, Oxford, Luton

Sunderland and their League One rivals continued to be linked with a host of players ahead of the new season.

The Black Cats have today been linked with moves for two new additions as Jack Ross looks to strengthen his side ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, there also updates on a host of other clubs from around the third tier as transfer activity ramps up.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Luton left-back Dan Potts, who is attracting plenty of interest. Nottingham Forest and Wigan are also reportedly keen - with the latter having seen a £500,000 bid already turned down (HITC).

David Cotterill is also reportedly interesting Sunderland having returned from a spell in the Indian Super League. Now a free agent, the Welsh winger has also been linked with Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers (Birmingham Mail)

Siriki Dembele of Grimsby is reportedly interesting Bradford City, with the Bantams having already seen a bid for the highly-rated striker turned down (Yorkshire Post)

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has admitted that it would not be a surprise to see in-demand midfielder Joe Rothwell turn down a new deal at the club (Oxford Mail)

Scottish giants Rangers were keen on a move for Peterborough striker Jack Marriott, but have been put off by his £5m asking price (Scottish Sun)

New Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is prepared to patient in his wait for transfers, as the ex-Newcastle man lines up a swoop for a long-term transfer target, a proven League One goalscorer and a defender (Blackpool Gazette)

Scunthorpe midfielder Duane Holmes is a target for Rotherham, Derby County and Blackburn (Yorkshire Post)

DONE DEALS

Former Walsall attacking midfielder Ehrun Oztumer has signed for Championship side Bolton.

Peterborough have clinched the signing of reported Sunderland target Jason Naismith.

Rangers striker Joe Dodoo has joined Blackpool on loan.