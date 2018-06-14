League One rumours: Sunderland want centre back | Bradford set to seal signing | Updates on Peterborough, Barnsley

Have your say

Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to be linked with a host of new players as the season draws nearer.

Reports today suggest that Sunderland have reignited their interest in a former defensive target, while Bradford are on the verge of sealing a summer signing.

Elsewhere, there are updates from a number of other teams as transfer activity in the third tier hots up.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town defender Toto Nsiala. The former Hartlepool United man was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in January, while Chris Coleman was manager, but nothing materialised. Fresh reports today, however, suggest that new boss Jack Ross could look to reignite the deal (Mail)

Striker Jack Marriott continues to attract interest from Championship clubs, with Derby the latest side to be linked with the Peterborough hotshot (Peterborough Telegraph)

Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore is also attracting interest, with up to four Championship sides keen on securing his signature (Yorkshire Post)

Aberdeen central defender Anthony O’Connor is set to seal a move to Bradford City this week (Yorkshire Post)

Shrewsbury have been linked with Peterborough midfielder Anthony Grant - who has been given permission to talk to a top-end League One club (Peterborough Telegraph)

Lyle Taylor has been linked with Bristol Rovers as the AFC Wimbledon striker looks set to move on (Bristol Live)

DONE DEALS

Coventry City have secured the permanent signing of former loanee Jonson Clarke-Harris.

There was double delight for Blackpool as they landed attacking duo Chris Taylor and Joe Dodoo.

In-demand midfielder Ehrun Oztumer has completed a move to Bolton, leaving Walsall.