The defender looks set to sign for Sunderland and is said to be undergoing a medical ahead of the weekend.

Championship clubs Blackburn and Blackpool were also thought to be interested in his signature, however Sunderland have been winning the race.

Speaking ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Everton on Sunday, Bielsa said: “Nothing has happened we hadn't looked at before.

"These young players have a process of development. When they peak in this development, they have to compete with a very small group chosen for the season.

"In this case [Huggins]: [Luke] Ayling, [Stuart] Dallas and [Jamie] Shackleton play in his position. He hasn't got the chances to overcome these players at the club.

"If I keep him at the club rather than aid his development, I hinder it. If the youngsters are not here, there comes a moment they need to look for higher competition than the 23s because progress would be stalled."

