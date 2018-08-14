League One rumours: Sunderland midfielder linked with €7m exit | Leeds chase £2.5m striker | Latest from Portsmouth, Bradford

Sunderland and their League One rivals continue to look for new additions - with loanees and free agents on the agenda.

But reports today suggest that it's an outgoing that might be in the offing for Sunderland, with a want-away midfielder linked with a move overseas.

Could Didier Ndong be set for an exit?

Elsewhere, there's a host of speculation surrounding some of the Black Cats' League One rivals.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Sunderland midfielder Dider Ndong has been linked with a move overseas. Reports from France claim that Spain is a likely destination, with unnamed La Liga sides thought to be keen on a move for the midfielder, who would be available for around €7m.

Striker Sam Jones' move from Shrewsbury Town to Dundee has fallen through. The frontman was expected to complete a move to Dens Park after being seen at their game against Aberdeen on Saturday - but has now returned to training with the Shrews.

Blackpool caretaker manager Terry McPhillips believes the Seasiders need four or five new faces to help them out - with the experienced coach insisting that such signings are a necessity for a successful season.

A host of Championship sides - including Leeds and Nottingham Forest - are interested in a move for £2.5m-rated Peterborough striker Marcus Maddison, with Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony admitting that a loan-to-buy deal could be an option.

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman is targeting two strikers and a couple of defenders - and admitted that he may have to take six players on loan in order to bulk up his squad.

Kenny Jackett has revealed that he believes his Portsmouth side need to improve in the centre of the park as they look to climb up the League One table.

Bradford City have completed the signing of midfielder Luca Colville, with the ex-Huddersfield Town man penning a one-year deal at Valley Parade after a successful trial.