League One rumours: Sunderland linked with Celtic youngster | Portsmouth keen on loan deal | Updates on Charlton, Luton

Sunderland and their League One rivals are being linked with a host of players as the new season nears.

Reports today suggest that the Black Cats are keen on a move for a promising Celtic talent, who could be available on a loan deal.

Calvin Miller has been linked with Sunderland

Meanwhile there are also updates from around the league as transfer activity ramps up a notch.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Celtic left-back Calvin Miller. The 20-year-old is highly thought of at Parkhead but has made just four appearances for the Scottish champions - opening up the door for a loan move (TEAMtalk)

According to reports, Luton Town have been keeping an eye on Dundalk winger Michael Duffy. The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season and, with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, is attracting interest (Derry Journal)

Defender Harry Lennon is set to leave Charlton Athletic and sign for Southend United, according to reports. The 23-year-old has attracted plenty of interest in past windows, and now looks set to leave the Valley (London News Online)

Scunthorpe United have rejected a bid from Bristol City for Hakeeb Adelakun, according to reports. The 22-year-old is out of contract this summer, but the Iron will be due compensation due to his age. Adelakun is keen to leave Glanford Park, with Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Hull also keen (Sky Sports)

Keiffer Moore looks set to be on the move with the Barnsley striker in-demand this summer. Reports suggest that two Championship clubs have already lodged bids, but neither of them are thought to be Rotherham, who were rumoured to be keen (Yorkshire Post)

Portsmouth remain hopeful of bringing Tottenham youngster Anton Walkes back to Fratton Park. Impressive during his loan spell last season, the versatile Walkes is highly-regarded by Kenny Jackett who wants to see the 21-year-old back on the south coast (The News, Portsmouth)

DONE DEALS

Fleetwood Town have completed a double swoop, with defender Craig Morgan joining on a free transfer from Wigan while midfielder Jason Holt has penned a season-long loan deal from Rangers.

Goalkeeper Chris Dunn has signed for Walsall from National League side Wrexham.

Peterborough have snapped up youngster Louis Reed from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee, with the midfielder signing a three-year deal.