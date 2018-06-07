League One rumours: Sunderland facing battle for £5m midfielder | Portsmouth manager issues update | Plymouth, Coventry in news

Have your say

Jack Ross is yet to make his first signing of the summer - but could that change soon?

Reports today suggest that Ross is facing a battle to land one of his top midfield targets, while several League One clubs have secured some vital deals.

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe are struggling to keep hold of one of their hot prospects while Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has issued a recruitment update.

Here's the gossip hitting the headlines in League One today:

Sunderland remain keen on Hibernian midfielder John McGinn, but face intense competition for the £5m rated hot prospect. West Ham, Aston Villa, Celtic and Rangers are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old (Daily Record)

NEWS: Sunderland confirm their released list - with EIGHT set to depart

Scunthorpe are resigned to losing Hakeeb Adelakun this summer. The winger - who was previously linked with Sunderland - is also interesting Hull City and could be available for as little as £250,000.

Kenny Jackett has vowed to continue with his policy of recruiting youthful players, although he confessed his Portsmouth squad needs an injection of experience ahead of the new campaign (The News Portsmouth)

Peterborough's Barry Fry has confirmed that offers have been made for in-demand striker Jack Marriott, but none have met his valuation (Nottingham Post)

READ: Jack Ross reveals what he wants from new Sunderland signings

Southend United look set to miss out on the signing of sought-after Plymouth defender Sonny Bradley, who is ready to join recently-promoted Luton Town (Basildon, Canvey and Southend Echo)

DONE DEALS

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the signing of midfielder Conor Grant from Everton - over four months since they first attempted to bag the 23-year-old.

Defender Alex Penny has left Peterborough and joined Scottish side Hamilton for an undisclosed fee.

Former Scunthorpe midfielder Neal Bishop has joined big-spending Mansfield in League Two.

LIVE: Get the latest Sunderland news via our live blog

Newly-promoted Coventry City have clinched the signing of left-back Junior Brown after he left Shrewsbury Town.

Bristol Rovers will sign 21-year-old midfielder Sam Matthews on a free transfer once his contract at AFC Bournemouth expires.