League One rumours: Sunderland defender linked with move | Bristol Rovers man in demand | Updates on Coventry, Bradford

Transfer speculation continues to ramp up as the new League One season nears - and there's plenty of it today.

Reports today suggest that a want-away Sunderland defender could be on the move, while a Bristol Rovers striker is attracting interest.

Could Djilobodji be on his way out?

There's also updates from across the league as a number of deals are finalised.

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has been linked with a move to Trabzonspor. According to reports in Turkish newspaper Taka, the side are looking to add a new centre back to their ranks and Djilobodji is one of the options they are considering. A similar loan deal to the one that saw the centre back move to Dijon last season could be an option.

Former Peterborough striker Tom Nichols, currently of Bristol Rovers, has been linked with a switch to League Two side Exeter City - where he began his career.

In managerial news, former Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson has been linked with the vacancy at Bradford City.

A number of League One clubs are thought to be keen on an ambitious bid for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Clare, who turned down a new deal at Hillsbrough.

DONE DEALS

Blackpool have added former Rangers and Manchester United winger Jordan Thompson to their ranks.

Liverpool youngster Jordan Williams has joined Rochdale after a loan spell at Spotland last year.

Bradford have wrapped up the signing of former Aberdeen centre back Anthony O'Connor.

Promising Lewes youngster Bouwe Bosma has signed for Coventry City.