League One rumours: Cattermole loan deal update | Charlton want Leeds and Aston Villa stars | Portsmouth, Coventry transfer latest

With only hours of the transfer window remaining, Sunderland and their League One rivals are still trying to finalise deals.

And reports today offer an update on the future of one of Sunderland's want-away stars, while the Black Cats' opening day opponents could be set to raid the Championship.

Lee Cattermole could be nearing an exit

Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of clubs from around League One as transfer activity hots up.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Sunderland and Hull City are thought to be 'working hard' on a potential loan deal for Lee Cattermole. Nigel Adkins is keen for some midfielder reinforcements and has identified Cattermole as an option, but his wage demands could prove a stumbling block for Hull. Nonetheless, reports suggest that the two sides are working to try and find a mutually beneficial deal (Yorkshire Post)

Striker Stefan Payne has been the subject of a bid from Bristol Rovers, although Shrewsbury are reluctant to sell their top scorer (Bristol Post)

Peterborough and Barnsley could be set to battle it our for Bedford Town defender Ollie Swain, while Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with an interest (Just-Football)

Joey Barton is bracing himself for bids for some of his prize assets at Fleetwood Town as interest intensifies on deadline day (Fleetwood Today)

Charlton Athletic are close to sealing a loan deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Matija Sarkic (Football Insider)

Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane is also interesting the Addicks after being frozen out of the first team picture at Elland Road (Yorkshire Post)

Scunthorpe United midfielder Duane Holmes is attracting interest from Championship duo Derby County and Rotherham United (HITC)

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has admitted that the situation surrounding striker Conor Chaplin remains 'relatively unchanged' as the deadline approaches - as Coventry continue to monitor the striker (The News, Portsmouth)