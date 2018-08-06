League One round-up - How did Sunderland's rivals fare on the opening weekend of the season?

Have your say

Sunderland did the business on Saturday afternoon - but how did their rivals fare on the opening weekend of the EFL season?

Lynden Gooch's injury-time winner gave the Black Cats their first opening day win since 2009, as Jack Ross' side recovered from a goal down to beat Charlton at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s a quick review of the winners and losers from the first round of fixtures.

The standout result of the weekend came at Oakwell, as Barnsley put last season's relegation behind then with an emphatic 4-0 win over Oxford.

Two goals from Mamadou Thiam before strikes from Brad Potts and Victor Adeboyejo gave new manager Daniel Stendel the perfect start after arriving from Bundesliga side Hannover 96.

Burton Albion also dropped down from the Championship last campaign but suffered an early setback with a 2-1 home defeat by Rochdale.

The Dale got off to a flying start courtesy of Bradden Inman's double inside 22 minutes and managed to hang on after Liam Boyce's close-range finish 19 minutes from time.

Joey Barton suffered a miserable start to his managerial career at Fleetwood, who lost 1-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Barton praised the opposition after the game but also pointed out that two players were offside in the build-up to the goal.

Grant McCann made a much better start at Doncaster, who held off a late comeback from Southend to win 3-2.

League Two champions Accrington Stanley suffered a reality check on home turf, as they were beaten 2-0 by Gillingham.

Out of the four promoted sides, only Wycombe picked up a point following a goalless draw with Blackpool.

Luton and Coventry also went up last campaign, but came up short against Portsmouth and Scunthorpe respectively.

Shrewsbury suffered a play-off hangover with a 1-0 home defeat by Bradford.

Peterborough and Walsall both made winning starts at home, with both registering 2-1 wins over Bristol Rovers and Plymouth respectively.