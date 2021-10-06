Lee Johnson made 10 changes to his starting line-up with a number of the club’s academy prospects being given a run out at the LNER Stadium captained by midfielder Dan Neil.

And it was Neil who lit up the evening with a stunning strike from distance to open the scoring as the 19-year-old continues to impress since breaking through on Wearside this season.

And it was a memorable night for Stephen Wearne who came on for his debut and bundled in a second goal to help seal the win over the Imps.

The Black Cats return to EFL Trophy action next week against Manchester United’s U23’s as Johnson’s side are without a League One fixture this weekend due to international call-ups.

Here, though, we look at what has been happening around League One over the last 24-hours.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Black Cats face anxious wait on O’Nien It was a successful night for some of Sunderland’s hottest prospects as Johnson shuffled his pack for the Wearsiders’ EFL Trophy tie with Lincoln. The young Black Cats excelled in victory at the LNER Stadium but Johnson was left to rue bringing on experienced figure Luke O’Nien to see out the game. The midfielder took a blow to the ribs and was forced off in considerable pain and will now undergo a scan to survey the damage. “It's a disaster from me in terms of the decision to put him on in hindsight," said Johnson. “I wanted to see the game out for the young players. They deserved their win and I felt it was better to become more senior as the game went on.” (Photo credit: Martin Swinney) Photo: Martin Swinney Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth loan Mingi Portsmouth have agreed to loan out youngster Jay Mingi to National League side Maidenhead United. The midfielder came through the ranks at West Ham United before being given his opportunity with London rivals Charlton Athletic. But the 20-year-old was limited to just a number of EFL Trophy appearances at the Valley where he scored his first goal for the club against Leyton Orient before being released in the summer. Mingi was picked up by Portsmouth who have now agreed to send him out on-loan to further his development for the next month. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

3. Plymouth agree to tie down youth prospect Plymouth Argyle have moved to agree a deal in principal with teenage talent Freddie Issaka when the striker turns 17. Issaka is the youngest ever player to feature for the Pilgrims, breaking the previous club record set by Lee Phillips back in 1996, when he was brought on in the clubs EFL Trophy loss to Newport County AFC in August. Issaka was recently called-up to the Wales U16 camp last month and the 15-year-old schoolboy has agreed to sign his first pro deal with the club in 2023. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4. Simon Grayson wins family duel It was a special night in the Grayson household as dad, Simon, took his Fleetwood side to take on son Joe’s Barrow in EFL Trophy action. And the Cod Army were able to secure victory in Cumbria thanks to second half goals from Jay Matete, Ryan Edmondson and Max McMillan. Speaking of the victory over his son, Grayson told The Gazette: “It was never easy watching him play against you. In the first half, he played well on the ball. We had to stop him from starting most of their attacks. It was a test but we had to ask questions of him and the rest of Barrow’s defenders. It was nice to have this game but nice to get it out of the way as well." (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales