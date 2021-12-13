The new year is slowly creeping into view and with that comes optimism that this may turn out to be a successful season for the Black Cats.

Lee Johnson’s side currently sit in third place but have a crucial set of festive fixtures to look forward to, a set of games that could go a long way in determining where they will finish the season.

But how will the table look at the crunch end of the season? Will Sunderland supporters be cheering promotion, or will they have to settle for the dreaded playoffs, or worse?

Here, we take a look at how the bookmakers are tipping each promotion-chasing team to see who they believe will end up playing Championship football next season.

All odds courtesy of SkyBet. All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Bolton Wanderers: 40/1 Despite Ian Evatt’s side sitting below Accrington Stanley, Cheltenham Town and Burton Albion in the table, the bookies believe they are more likely to challenge the promotion picture. However, with odds of 40/1 they are a very big outside shot. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Charlton Athletic: 16/1 A remarkable turnaround under Johnnie Jackson means the bookies believe there is an outside chance that supporters at The Valley may be celebrating an unlikely promotion back to the Championship this season. Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

3. Ipswich Town: 10/1 The Tractor Boys were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion this year, however, a poor start means they have a lot of ground to make up. Ipswich are yet to name Paul Cook’s replacement, but whoever they choose, the bookies believe they will have a tough job on their hands to win promotion this campaign. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

4. MK Dons: 13/2 Losing manager Russel Martin on the eve of the season seemingly didn’t destabilise MK Dons too much as they have consistently found themselves in the playoff picture all campaign. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales