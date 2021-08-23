Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game.

But head coach Lee Johnson missed the strike but hailed the Northern Irishman's 'outstanding' performance at the Stadium of Light.

Johnson was pondering changes when Winchester's deflected effort found the bottom corner, securing three crucial points for Sunderland.

There was a touch of fortune in that goal, then, but it was also fair reward for the 28-year-old who has excelled in away from his natural position.

"I didn't see the goal funnily enough, as I'd turned to the dugout to talk about substitutions and how I could give us that bit of impetus," Johnson said.

"But what I can talk about is Carl Winchester and how outstanding he played today, from start to finish.

"I think the crowd are seeing the quality he had and are really enjoying his performances.

"We trust Winny in so many positions because he's a good footballer.

"Carl himself, he just absolutely loves playing here.

"It's the biggest club he's played for and the biggest crowd he's scored in front of.

"It means a lot to him. He's 28 and should have played higher earlier in his career, to be honest."

But, after a decent start to the season, what are Sunderland's chances of getting promoted from League One to the Championship at the fourth time of asking?

Here, we take a look at what price one leading outlet is offering on Johnson’s men to enter the second tier next campaign

