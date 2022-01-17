SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Sunderland manager Lee Johnson applauds the fans wearing a face mask during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

League One predicted table: 'Data experts' predict if Sunderland, Portsmouth, Wigan, Rotherham and Sheffield will get promoted

Sunderland enjoyed a decent first half of the season in League One under head coach Lee Johnson but have stalled slightly in recent weeks.

By James Copley
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:16 pm

The Black Cats are currently second in League One after a busy Christmas period.

Sunderland are one point ahead of third-placed Rotherham United but the Millers have two games in hand on the Black Cats.

Wigan Athletic, who are currently fourth, have five games in hand on Sunderland due to Covid and injury postponements.

But how is the third tier predicted to look come the end of the season based on the results so far?

Here, we take a look at how the data experts say that the table will look at the end of the season:

1. Doncaster Rovers - 24th - Relegated

Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish in 24th position in League One this season with 34 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

2. Gillingham - 23rd - Relegated

Gillingham are predicted to finish 23rd in League One on 39 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

3. Crewe Alexandra - 22nd - Relegated

Crewe Alexandra are predicted to finish 22nd in League One on 41 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

4. Morecambe - 21st - Relegated

Morecambe are predicted to finish 21st in League One on 43 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

