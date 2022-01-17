The Black Cats are currently second in League One after a busy Christmas period.

Sunderland are one point ahead of third-placed Rotherham United but the Millers have two games in hand on the Black Cats.

Wigan Athletic, who are currently fourth, have five games in hand on Sunderland due to Covid and injury postponements.

But how is the third tier predicted to look come the end of the season based on the results so far?

Here, we take a look at how the data experts say that the table will look at the end of the season:

1. Doncaster Rovers - 24th - Relegated Doncaster Rovers are predicted to finish in 24th position in League One this season with 34 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

2. Gillingham - 23rd - Relegated Gillingham are predicted to finish 23rd in League One on 39 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Crewe Alexandra - 22nd - Relegated Crewe Alexandra are predicted to finish 22nd in League One on 41 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Morecambe - 21st - Relegated Morecambe are predicted to finish 21st in League One on 43 points by data experts FiveThirtyEight. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales