League One news: Sunderland's rivals set to sign emergency goalkeeper on loan as club suffer injuries
Cambridge United are reportedly set to add another goalkeeper to their ranks.
Reports circulating this morning suggest that Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is set to make an emergency loan move to Cambridge.
The Czech stopper is currently third choice Portman Road, behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky.
As such, Holy’s game time is likely to be extremely limited between now and the end of the season.
Cambridge, however, have suffered injuries in the goalkeeping department.
First-choice stopper Dimitar Mitov was forced off during the first half of his side’s defeat at Shrewsbury and now facing a week on the sidelines due to concussion.
23-year-old Kai McKenzie-Lyle replaced Mitov from the bench to make his league debut having made two EFL Trophy appearances previously.
The East Anglian Daily times state that Holy’s emergency loan should be completed today.
That means he could make his Cambridge debut against Doncaster Rovers in League One this evening.
Emergency loans are permitted for goalkeepers outside of the transfer window in exceptional circumstances.
Sunderland faced emergency loan stoppers several times last season.
Josef Bursik was drafted in for Lincoln City’s first-leg play-off victory over Sunderland last season after their senior goalkeeper Alex Palmer suffered a concussion in training.
The Stoke goalkeeper also played a key part in Peterborough United's surge for automatic promotion during the 2020-21 season after an injury to Christy Pym and was at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the campaign.
However, it is unlikely Sunderland will come up against Holy, with the Wearsiders not due to face Cambridge in the league until late November.