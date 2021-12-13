The Owls won 2-0 away from home against Crewe in League One with goals from Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory.

The result saw Darren Moore's team move up to seventh in the league with their unbeaten run now 12 matches long.

However, Wednesday supporters’ celebrations boiled over onto the Gresty Road pitch which prompted a statement on the club’s official website following the game.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore

A club statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday are reminding supporters of their conduct at all fixtures following unacceptable scenes during our game against Crewe on Saturday.

“Numerous visiting supporters invaded the field of play at Gresty Road whilst celebrating goals. This behaviour is fundamentally against the law and contrary to ground regulations at every stadium in the country. These actions are also unsafe, and more so in the current climate.

"Whilst the club would never seek to curb regular goal celebrations, we absolutely condemn at all times any supporter leaving the stand and entering the pitch area.

“In addition, such actions can significantly impact future ticket allocations for away fixtures.

“We are currently liaising with officials from Crewe in a bid to identify those responsible and underline that anyone proven of any offence relating to the above will be subject to strict sanctions in line with EFL and FA regulations including bans from all football stadia.

“Thank you for your co-operation.”

