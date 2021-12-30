The England youth international started Sunderland’s last clash against the Owls, a 3-0 league loss at Hillborough which was proceeded by a 5-1 loss away to Rotherham and followed by another defeat to League Two Mansfield Town in the FA Cup.

Neil, though, is relishing the prospect of revenge over Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking to safc.com, he said: “I’m sure lots of supporters have had tickets for Christmas and returned to the North East for the festive period, so it should be a great occasion and a really good atmosphere.

Dan Neil

“We have started the season well and we enter the New Year in a strong position, but we want to keep building that momentum and end 2021 with three points.”

He continued: “Thursday’s game is between two massive clubs – you only have to look at the history books and the size of both fan bases.

“I’m sure they will travel in numbers and the noise created by our supporters will make it feel like a real occasion, but as players, we also want to react to the result in the reverse fixture.

‘We want to end the season in top spot [not just the calendar year, but that all starts with a big performance tomorrow.”

League One rivals could lose striker

Bolton Wanderers could lose striker Eion Doyle in the January transfer window,

St Patrick’s Athletic are reportedly lining up a move for Doyle, according to national reports

The Irish Independent state that St Patrick’s Athletic want to bring Doyle across the Irish sea after the 33-year-old spoke of his desire to finish his career in the League of Ireland.

Doyle arrived at Bolton on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after leaving Swindon Town.

The Irishman was the Whites’ top scorer last season.

Doyle found the net 19 times as Ian Evatt’s men won promotion from League Two.

But he has struggled to find his best form so far this term after missing most of pre-season due to Covid-19.

