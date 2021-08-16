Everton's Welsh midfielder Nathan Broadhead vies with Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred during the pre-season friendly football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 7, 2021. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Frederik Alves’ move to Sunderland was confirmed on Friday, however he wasn’t eligible for the Black Cats’ clash with MK Dons at the weekend.

The Dane will now be available for Sunderland’s trip to the Pirelli Stadium and may make his debut for his new club.

Similarly, following confirmation of Nathan Broadhead’s arrival this afternoon, he too is eligible to face Burton Albion.

Frederik Alves of West Ham United in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Northampton Town v West Ham United at Sixfields on July 13, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

However, it is unclear whether the Everton loanee will feature after only arriving on Wearside for his medical this morning.

The striker also appeared on the Toffees’ bench for their Premier League opener against Southampton on Saturday but was an unused substitute.

If Broadhead is to make his debut tomorrow night then it will see him face his former club – the 23-year-old spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the Brewers.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are also on the hunt for a striker and, like the Black Cats, have expressed their interest in Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison in recent weeks.

Aitor Ruibal of Real Betis battles for possession with Tom Carroll of Derby County during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Derby County and Real Betis at Pride Park on July 28, 2021 in Derby, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The youngster is still reportedly Burton’s main attacking target, however the apparent £1 million loan fee for his services is putting off a lot of clubs.

The Brewers have so far brought in 12 new signings – ten free transfers and two loans – including former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and ex-Portsmouth midfielder Bryn Morris.

Sunderland will be hoping Burton’s inability to acquire a striker yet will affect them coming into tomorrow’s game, while Ross Stewart is looking to make it three goals in three league games for Lee Johnson’s side.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town have added to their new-look squad with the signing of Tom Carroll on a free.

The former Spurs and Swansea City midfielder arrives on a one-year deal after spending time with Derby County during pre-season.