Elliot Embleton Hearts of Midlothian 0-2 Sunderland AFC 17-07-2021. Picture by FRANK REID

Lee Johnson is preparing his side for their first league away trip of the season this weekend as they take on MK Dons in Buckinghamshire.

The Black Cats came out victorious in their opening game against Wigan Athletic and will be hoping for two wins on the bounce.

In today’s press conference Johnson has given an injury update ahead of the trip south, admitting that midfielder Elliot Embleton is a doubt.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florian Kamberi of Sheffield Wednesday looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley on August 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old suffered a knock in Saturday's match and was subbed off five minutes from time.

"Elliot had a whack. It was quite a bad one that he took, and he came off - it was a good tackle, though, and I was delighted that he showed that competitive spirit and aggression," said Johnson.

"He's really stepped that up this season, but sometimes that lends itself to contact injuries.

"We'll assess Elliot."

Miguel Azeez of Arsenal FC looks on during the Papa John's Trophy Second Round match between AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal U21 at Plough Lane on December 08, 2020 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Embleton also missed out on the matchday squad for Sunderland’s Carabao Cup tie against Port Vale on Tuesday night, but Johnson is hoping he will recover in time for the next match.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday's new signing and former Sunderland target Florian Kamberi has spoken on his decision to join the Owls.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, he said: "My agent spoke with other clubs as well but when I heard about Sheffield Wednesday it was a no-brainer for me.

"I felt from the first chat that I had with the manager very comfortable and wanted and that's why I am here now.

"I felt comfortable when I spoke to Darren Moore and it was a no-brainer for me to come here and play for a massive club like Sheffield Wednesday.”

Kamberi made his league debut for the Owls in their 0-0 stalemate against Charlton Athletic at the weekend, coming off the bench to replace the injured Callum Paterson.

The striker will have plenty of competition up top this season after the club have seen the arrivals of several attacking players including Sylla Sow and Lee Gregory.

Kamberi attracted interest from Sunderland in 2018, however the forward opted to return to Hibernian and said: “Sunderland didn’t interest me. It was League One. Even if it’s a big club I don’t want to play in a small league.”

Elsewhere, promotion rivals Portsmouth are reportedly interested in signing 18-year-old Miguel Azeez from Arsenal.

The midfielder has excelled through Arsenal's ranks in both the U18 and U23 sides and made his senior debut for the Gunners in the Europa League clash with Dundalk last season.

There are thought to be several clubs keen on bringing in the youngster on loan, with Pompey being one of them.