Sunderland have less than a week before the transfer window closes and journalist Alan Nixon has claimed the club are keen on bolstering one position in particular.

When asked on Twitter what the League One club want to do in the market before Tuesday, Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) revealed that Lee Johnson is ‘desperate’ to sign a new goalkeeper.

The news comes after recent rumours surfaced claiming that former Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone was keen on a return to the Stadium of Light.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Lewis Wing of Sheffield Wednesday runs with the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley on August 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The Black Cats are also thought to be eyeing up a move for the shotstopper, who now plays for French club AS Monaco.

If Mannone was to rejoin Sunderland then it would be a huge signing for a League One club, but it looks like the Wearsiders are keen to provide Lee Burge with some competition for the number one spot given his nervy start to the season.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough loanee Lewis Wing is reportedly eager to make his stay with Sheffield Wednesday a permanent one, despite his contract extension with Neil Warnock’s side.

The midfielder joined the Owls on loan this season and Middlesbrough had intended on him returning next summer to fight for his place in the Boro team, however the 26-year-old has already suggested he would like to remain at Hillsborough.

Wing told Yorkshire Live: "Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club. I am really enjoying it here. The club is looking to go back up and in the right direction so I think it (permanent transfer) could be a big possibility.

"I don't know what the future holds. Boro made me sign a one-year extension before I came here. It is all up in the air at the minute but I am focusing on Sheffield Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, League Two side Rochdale have rejected a six-figure bid from Shrewsbury Town for their highly-rated midfielder Aaron Morley.