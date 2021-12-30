January is just around the corner with Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, and their League One rivals aiming to strengthen during the month ahead.

The Latics are currently in third place in League One, with the Wearsiders in second.

Leam Richardson’s side do, however, gave two games in hand over Lee Johnson’s men and are just a point behind the Black Cats.

Leam Richardson

Wigan had a busy summer and added former Sunderland players Charlie Wyke, Jordan Jones and Max Power to their ranks amongst others.

But Latics boss Richardson has revealed that Wigan will look to strengthen again during the January window and revealed that discussions have already been taking place at the DW Stadium.

“It’s supposedly well documented that in some quarters we have a plethora of riches and players.

“I think the more sane ones will know we haven’t spent millions of pounds, and we have been really stringent in going for experienced free agents.

“You look at our numbers and it is something we want to increase over the next few weeks, in order to be competitive in every game. That’s our sole focus, our sole aim and our sole direction. It’s for others to make things of make-believe stuff.”

He added: “Discussions have obviously been taking place within our football club for a number of weeks now. The goal is always to come out of every window stronger than when you went in.”

