League One news: EFL reverse key ruling in boost to Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United fans' prospects of attending games
The EFL have reversed their decision to test teams for Covid-19 on the day of fixtures.
An exclusive report from The Sun claims that the new ruling will come into effect immediately.
There has been unrest among clubs in the EFL after fans were left frustrated having travelled to matches only for the fixtures to be called off.
Under the new protocols, no player will be tested on a matchday unless he is showing symptoms for Covid-19.
The decision is said to have been backed by medical experts.
Doctors apparently believe, according to the reports, that there isn’t any risk involved by avoiding the ‘on the day’ tests.
The news will come as a boost to Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans with the two sides set to lock horns at the Stadium of Light in League One this evening.
Fans, though, have been reminded of the checks that will be in place after the EFL introduced new protocols for all supporters attending matches.