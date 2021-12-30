An exclusive report from The Sun claims that the new ruling will come into effect immediately.

There has been unrest among clubs in the EFL after fans were left frustrated having travelled to matches only for the fixtures to be called off.

Under the new protocols, no player will be tested on a matchday unless he is showing symptoms for Covid-19.

Sunderland fans

The decision is said to have been backed by medical experts.

Doctors apparently believe, according to the reports, that there isn’t any risk involved by avoiding the ‘on the day’ tests.

The news will come as a boost to Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans with the two sides set to lock horns at the Stadium of Light in League One this evening.

Fans, though, have been reminded of the checks that will be in place after the EFL introduced new protocols for all supporters attending matches.

