Wigan Athletic are facing a backlog of fixtures after several of their games were postponed due to Covid-19 and injuries.

Sunderland saw their game with Fleetwood Town postponed due to issues in the Cod Army camp but the Black Cats opted to fulfil their fixture with Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

That was despite several of Lee Johnson’s squad being unavailable due to contracting Covid-19 before the 3-3 draw at Adams Park.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the DW Stadium, home stadium of Wigan Athletic during the Papa John's Trophy EFL Trophy Group C game between Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town at the DW Stadium on November 10, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Wigan, who are in fourth place on 45 points, have played four less games than rivals Wycombe and three games less than Sunderland and Rotherham.

Speaking on Twitter, Latics chairman Talal Al Hamma said: “At Wigan Athletic, we have always respected the rules and regulations put into place for the safety and wellbeing to all. We have adhered to these, respectfully, throughout the hardships and the pandemic that followed.

“Our players would be required to perform at a peak, elite level on each occasion and over such a significant period, this is near impossible. For the integrity of all competitions in which we are competing, we must find some equality in our fixture programme.

"I am positive that other clubs will agree with me on that the EFL should reconsider their position and extend the league under such circumstances. The main reason being our players, their safety and their wellbeing.”

