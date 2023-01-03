Cowley confirmed his interest in the Sunderland manager’s job back in 2020 after Phil Parkinson’s sacking and before Lee Johnson’s eventual appointment when the club were in League One.

Speaking to the Southend Echo at the time of the vacancy, Cowley - when asked if he’d be keen to take charge of Sunderland – said “Sure. Sunderland are a huge football club with a wonderful history. For whatever reason, they find themselves in League One but we will just have to wait and see.”

The Cowley brothers – Danny and Nicky – instead took charge of League One club Portsmouth in 2021 but have now been sacked following a string of poor results with Fratton Park regulars having turned on the pair.

Chief executive Andrew Cullen said of the sacking: “We are desperately disappointed that, following our recent run of results, we have today made the difficult decision to part company with Danny and Nicky.

“Both Danny and Nicky have given everything to Pompey, working so hard inside and outside of the training ground with a determination to bring success – not just to the football club, but to the city of Portsmouth and the wider community.

“Danny and Nicky both really understand Portsmouth and they should look back with pride at the progress and innovation they have delivered at the club.

“We will forever be grateful to them for their personal commitment towards reinvigorating the special connection between the football club and our community. We all wish Danny and Nicky success in everything they go on to do.

“We must now look forward and with 24 league games still to play, we will focus all our efforts towards delivering the targets we set for this season. The search for a new coaching team will commence immediately.”