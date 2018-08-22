League One latest: Good news for Portsmouth and Peterborough while Rochdale boss blasts fans

While Sunderland take to the field against Gillingham this evening, most of their League One rivals were in action yesterday evening.

And it was another action-packed evening in the third tier - with everything from late winners to managerial rants hitting the headlines.

Lee Bowyer described his opposite number as a 'big geezer' who 'bullied' the officials.

But which sides are flourishing in League One, and who is struggling at the other end of the table?

Here's how Sunderland's rivals fared during the most recent round of fixtures:

DUO RETAIN THEIR PERFECT STARTS

Portsmouth and Peterborough have proved to be the early pace-setters, with both teams currently sitting pretty at the top of the table with perfect starts.

But they were both forced to work to keep their 100% records intact last night, with the duo benefiting from some late goals.

Posh, who sit top of League One courtesy of their superior goal difference, claimed a 1-0 win at Charlton Athletic thanks to Jason Cummings' 89th minute penalty.

The decision to award the spotkick was somewhat controversial after Ivan Toney, who was felled in the box, had been the subject of a handball claim at the other end of the park.

In a feisty game, both managers were shown yellow cards by referee James Linington after protesting his decisions.

Indeed, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer went on to criticise the officials and opposition boss Steve Evans in his post-match press conference - branding the Peterborough chief as a 'big geezer' who 'bullied' the officials.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, claimed victory at Bristol Rovers thanks to Ronan Curtis' late winner.

The forward struck what proved to be the winner with just three minutes remaining after Rovers' Chris Lines - who was later shown a red card - had cancelled out Gareth Evans' well-taken opener.

ROCHDALE BOSS BLASTS SUPPORTERS

Rochdale have suffered a disappointing start to the campaign having won just one of their opening four outings.

And the pressure is beginning to mount on manager Keith Hill, with supporters quick to call for his sacking after a 4-0 defeat to Barnsley last night.

A hat-trick from Kieffer Moore and a Brad Potts strike saw the Tykes to victory and, rather than defend his position, Hill blasted Dale supporters in his post-match press conference.

The experienced boss urged supporters to call up the phone and ask the chairman to sack him - while he also claimed supporters don't back the players enough.

"If you are going to beat us with a stick, just phone the chairman and say you don't want Keith Hill to be the manager," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"That will be okay, I've got no problem with that whatsoever. I'm sure they would sack me.

"It's our fifth season is succession in League One and we have got to be supporting the players better than that."

FOUR TEAMS REMAIN WINLESS

It's not just Rochdale who are struggling, with four teams in the third tier yet to pick up a win.

Oxford United remain rooted to the bottom of the table having yet to pick up a single point.

Karl Robinson's side were beaten 3-2 by Accrington Stanley, who themselves claimed a second victory of the season thanks in part to Billy Kee's brace.

Newly-promoted Wycombe are also yet to taste victory and drew 1-1 at Plymouth.

The Pilgirms are also winless - but looked on course for a first three points of the campaign after Freddie Ladapo's strike handed them the lead, only for Matt Bloomfield to level for the visitors late on.

Meanwhile, last season's play-off finalists Shrewsbury Town are still without a win after drawing 0-0 at Doncaster Rovers.

SOME EYE-CATCHING RESULTS

Two sides managed to pick-up their first league triumphs of the season, with Luton Town claiming a maiden victory against Southend.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring within 90 seconds to put the Hatters in control, before Danny Hylton's penalty just after the half hour mark was enough to seal a 2-0 win.

Blackpool also claimed a first win of the season as they defeated Coventry City by the same scoreline.

Mark Cullen opened the scoring just after the break with Rangers loanee Joe Dodoo wrapping things up late on.

Elsewhere, Walsall remain unbeaten after triumphing 3-1 at AFC Wimbledon.

Kieron Morris and Steve Cook netted for the Saddlers', with Will Nightingale's bizarre own goal adding some gloss to the scoreline. Kwesi Appiah's late strike for the hosts proved no more than a consolation.

Bradford City arrested their decline of late with a 1-0 win over Burton Albion as Huddersfield loanee Josh Payne netted.

WHO'S IN ACTION TONIGHT?

There are two games in League One this evening as Sunderland head to Gillingham and Scunthorpe welcome Fleetwood.