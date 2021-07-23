So far this summer, Sunderland have brought in four new players, including Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Callum Doyle and goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

Several players have also left the Stadium of Light, while others in the Black Cats squad have been linked with moves away from Wearside.

Lee Johnson’s side are preparing for their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer this weekend and are set to face League Two side Harrogate Town.

The Black Cats drew 1-1 at York City earlier this week, and Johnson will be hoping for improvements after a disappointing second-half display.

Elsewhere in League One, some of Sunderland’s rivals have been busy, while several players continue to be linked with moves.

Here are some of the latest news stories from around the web concerning teams in the third tier.

1. Defender returns to Sheffield Wednesday Right-back Jack Hunt has re-signed for Sheffield Wednesday following three years at Bristol City. The 30-year-old was available on a free transfer. Photo: Harry Trump Buy photo

2. Rotherham chase St Mirren centre-back The Scottish Sun report that Rotherham have seen an opening £100,000 bid rejected by St Mirren for defender Conor McCarthy. The report claims the Millers are preparing another bid for the 23-year-old centre-back. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

3. Wigan dealt transfer setback Reports from Scotland have also claimed that Wigan have seen a £300,000 bid rejected for the Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath. The 24-year-old winger has also been linked with Peterborough United and Aberdeen this summer. Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Seddon completes Oxford switch Oxford have completed the signing of left-back Steve Seddon, 23, for an undisclosed fee from Birmingham on a three-year deal. Photo: Tony Marshall Buy photo