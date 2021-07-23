League One gossip: West Brom goalkeeper in demand, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United deals plus updates at Sunderland and Ipswich Town
We're just over two weeks away from the new EFL season – with clubs still looking to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.
So far this summer, Sunderland have brought in four new players, including Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Callum Doyle and goalkeeper Jacob Carney.
Several players have also left the Stadium of Light, while others in the Black Cats squad have been linked with moves away from Wearside.
Lee Johnson’s side are preparing for their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer this weekend and are set to face League Two side Harrogate Town.
The Black Cats drew 1-1 at York City earlier this week, and Johnson will be hoping for improvements after a disappointing second-half display.
Elsewhere in League One, some of Sunderland’s rivals have been busy, while several players continue to be linked with moves.
Here are some of the latest news stories from around the web concerning teams in the third tier.